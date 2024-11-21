Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Sevilla captain Navas hints at immediate coaching return
Sevilla captain Jesus Navas admits he has no plans after hanging up the boots.

Navas, who turns 39 today, will play his last game on December14 against Real Madrid.

The veteran said, "I don't know. I don't want to even think about it.

"When it gets closer, it will be increasingly difficult," he said. "I'm not prepared. It's complicated, it's the situation I'm in. My time has come."

Navas also said on Onda Cero: "I love football and getting so close again... I would jump on the pitch again. I don't know if I would need some time (away from the game)." 

 

