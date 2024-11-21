Sevilla captain Navas hints at immediate coaching return

Sevilla captain Jesus Navas admits he has no plans after hanging up the boots.

Navas, who turns 39 today, will play his last game on December14 against Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

The veteran said, "I don't know. I don't want to even think about it.

"When it gets closer, it will be increasingly difficult," he said. "I'm not prepared. It's complicated, it's the situation I'm in. My time has come."

Navas also said on Onda Cero: "I love football and getting so close again... I would jump on the pitch again. I don't know if I would need some time (away from the game)."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play