5 under-the-radar superkids already making their mark in LaLiga '24/25

LALIGA EA SPORTS is known for having several of the best young players in the world. Whether they arrive from abroad at a young age, like the recent examples of Vinícius or Rodrygo, or come through the academies of Spanish clubs, like Lamine Yamal or Nico Williams, so many top talents make a name for themselves in Spanish football’s top tier.

In the case of Lamine Yamal and Williams Jr., they truly reached the next level over the course of last season before going on to win Euro 2024 with the Spanish national team. Similarly, players such as Sergio Camello, Pau Cubarsí and Álex Baena helped Spain win the gold medal at the Olympics after strong domestic campaigns. Now, as we begin this new season, we’re already seeing several youngsters showing what they can do. Here, we take a look at five young players who have stood out over the first weeks of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pablo Barrios (Atlético de Madrid)

The Atlético de Madrid midfielder has stepped up this season as he looks to command the midfield for Los Rojiblancos. He is the anchor of Diego Simeone’s side when he plays, able to steal the ball and distribute it, while also combining with teammates and getting forward. Barrios is the man who provides balance to Atleti, and he has started the new season well.

Barrios LaLiga

Raúl Moro (Real Valladolid)

The Real Valladolid winger is another to have caught the eye at the beginning of the new season, thanks to his dribbling, his bravery and his verticality. He has played well since the kick-off of the season, clearly keen to show what he can do at this level, and it was his goal that gave Real Valladolid their only victory so far of this LALIGA EA SPORTS campaign.

Alberto Moleiro (UD Las Palmas)

The Canary Islander has stood out too, thanks to his personality on the pitch and his goalscoring ability. The youngster opened the scoring in his team’s match against Real Madrid, while he made Los Blancos suffer throughout the match. So far, he is the second-top player in LALIGA EA SPORTS for shots on goal, which highlights the importance of his role with Los Amarillos. His level saw him called up by the Spain U-21 national team, although he had to return early due to an injury niggle.

Williot Swedberg (RC Celta)

The Swede has emerged as a key player to watch in the first weeks of this season. He has grown a lot since his arrival in LALIGA EA SPORTS and is now a top player at his club, where he has been decisive in attack alongside Iago Aspas and Óscar Mingueza. Across the first four matchdays he has scored one goal and provided one assist, in addition to having shot seven times between the posts, making him one of the most consistent attacking threats in the competition. Swedberg has clearly become an indispensable player for coach Claudio Giráldez.

Alejo Véliz (RCD Espanyol)

The young Argentinian player is another of the LALIGA EA SPORTS surprise packages, as he has used his great movement, his fighting spirit and his quality to begin the new term well. Now with RCD Espanyol, he is clearly one of their best players and was the hero for the Catalan club in Matchday 4, when he scored a late goal against Rayo Vallecano to earn his team their first win of the season. Still only 20 years old, he has started the 2024/25 campaign brilliantly.

Other standout players

In addition to these five players, there are other youngsters who are doing great things. Players such as Christantus Uche, Juanlu Sánchez, Yarek Gąsiorowski, Mikel Jauregizar, Marc Bernal and Marc Casadó have also played an important role in the beginning of the championship. Marc Bernal was one of the best players of FC Barcelona in the first weeks of the season, although an injury in Vallecas has now ruled him out. His replacement is Casadó, who is also doing well in his minutes with Barça.

Meanwhile, Uche has been one of the standout players in the whole competition, as his excellent start has earned him a starting role at Getafe CF. Then, there’s Juanlu Sanchez, another of the heroes of the Olympic team after scoring the winning goal against Morocco in France. With so many young talents breaking through, it’s clear that LALIGA EA SPORTS will boast quality players for a long time to come.