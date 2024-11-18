Tribal Football
Valladolid goalkeeping coach Pereira leaves for Al Ain

Valladolid goalkeeping coach Pereira leaves for Al Ain
Real Valladolid goalkeeping coach Ricardo Pereira has left for the UAE.

Pereira is joining Leonardo Jardim's backroom staff at Al Ain.

The Portuguese is replacing Hernan Crespo as Al Ain coach and has recruited Pereira to his coaching team.

He had also been linked with Benfica earlier this season.

Al Ain will be competing in the Club World Cup next year.

 

 

