Valladolid coach Pezzolano on Mallorca defeat: I don't fear for job

Real Valladolid coach Paulo Pezzolano says he doesn't fear the sack after defeat at home to Real Mallorca.

Mallorca won 2-1 on Friday night, with Cyle Larin and Valery Fernandez scoring for the visitors, with Ivan Sanchez hitting a late consolation for Valladolid.

Pezzolano later said: "We hope for a different result. We couldn't score in the first half. We controlled it very well. In the second half, we have young players and we need time.

"It's going to be very tough and we have to be prepared. Let's go for the next game at home, which we want to win. I can't say anything to the players, they're giving their all. A young team finds it difficult after being dealt a blow.

"Goals are expensive. What we have are players who give their all. Latasa's exhaustion is tremendous. Our players statistically don't score much. Someone is going to have to score."

The coach added: "As for me, no, I'm not afraid. The team is working and competing. There are seven or eight teams down there. Victory will come."