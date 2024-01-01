Mallorca coach Arrasate delighted winning "entertaining match" at Real Betis

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was delighted with their 2-1 win at Real Betis.

Mallorca won 2-1 as Valery Fernandez struck for the visitors in injury-time. Afterwards, Arrasate admitted he was pleased to find a way to win without senior striker Vedat Muriqi.

Assessment of the match:

"It's a great victory on a great stage. An entertaining match with back and forth. There were moments and chances for each team. It was key to draw as soon as they scored, that gave us confidence. We had to suffer, it's normal on this pitch. When we were practically giving up on the point, that set piece and the goal came, which gives us a very important victory."

Demanding defensively from Betis:

"If you wait for them, they have quality. We attacked well, I value the team's ambition to go after the rival in a scenario that is not at all easy."

Lack of control in the match:

"Betis proposes these games, they leave people behind and they have people who can unbalance up front. The team has done things well. We had personality with the ball and we were brave. When you are brave, some days it will go in your favour and others against you. They could have made it 2-1, they were unlucky and we were. Both teams went out to win, that was clear."

Chiquinho's debut:

"He came in very well. We decided to put him behind Abdón to look for him in more depth and not so much on the wing where he would surely have to work a lot more. They are players that we are adding to the cause. Both him and Valery, Abdón who has come on in the last few games or Copete."

Cyle Larin, Muriqi's replacement:

"We're delighted to win without Muriqi. The team has shown that it can win without him. Cyle has given us continuity and that threat of space to stretch the opponent and create spaces for others to intervene."

Team under construction:

"It's a shot of confidence. I will never make any comparison with last year. We have inherited good things, but we also have our own idea. Winning away from home at Leganés or here against Betis is to show that we want to be competitive. For the process it is also important to provide good results."