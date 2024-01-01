Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta delighted with win against Valladolid - and new deal

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta was delighted with their 2-1 win against Real Valladolid.

With the scores locked at 1-1, Sevilla found a winner through Chidera Ejuke on 85 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

García Pimienta later said, "It's rare to win without suffering, it's very difficult. Everyone has the level, it's wonderful to see how they play, it's a reality. We're happy that the Sevilla fans are leaving with a smile.

"We're in the best league in the world. I hope that today's victory will give us strength, give us faith in the team and that we're capable of competing with everyone . We'll be closer to getting the victory. We'll celebrate the victory a lot, it's hard to win."

Once again, García Pimienta praised the dedication and effort that Jesús Navas has been making to be with the team.

"We will always say the same thing and hopefully we will continue saying it, he is an example. On the touchline he corrects and encourages. It was not easy, he has been very good. I take my hat off to him. Let him rest as much as he needs and let him help us again in Bilbao."

On the day, Sevilla also announced a new deal to 2027 for Garcia Pimienta.

The coach added: "They've seen me work, I'm very happy here, it's a nice thing knowing the situation we're in and how I see that the confidence is maximum, the players give everything, they believe in what we do... The president already said that it wasn't for the short term, they've seen us work and I understand that they like what we're doing.

"Very happy. Naturally this doesn't say anything more than that everyone knows that there is continuity and that we are happy with what we're doing and we can enjoy today's victory, rest today and work hard for Sunday's match in Bilbao."