Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team

Real Valladolid coach Paulo Pezzolano expects a battle on Friday against Getafe.

Valladolid meet Getafe in good form.

And Pezzolano said, "We know what Getafe is like, they are a very tough team. They have good players and very interesting lines. They are a team that competes to the death, they press a lot, they are vertical and they do not concede.

"We will see if we repeat the system with a line of five or move to another figure. We have to go out and compete and try to beat these teams.

"We have everyone at our disposal, Kenedy has already improved and trained with the group. Latasa has also recovered."