Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash

Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team

Carlos Volcano
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough teamLaLiga
Real Valladolid coach Paulo Pezzolano expects a battle on Friday against Getafe.

Valladolid meet Getafe in good form.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Pezzolano said, "We know what Getafe is like, they are a very tough team. They have good players and very interesting lines. They are a team that competes to the death, they press a lot, they are vertical and they do not concede. 

"We will see if we repeat the system with a line of five or move to another figure. We have to go out and compete and try to beat these teams.

"We have everyone at our disposal, Kenedy has already improved and trained with the group. Latasa has also recovered."

Mentions
LaLigaPezzolano PauloLatasa JuanmiGetafeValladolid
Related Articles
Real Valladolid coach Pezzolano: We can be proud of interest in Moro
Aston Villa to raid Osasuna for Boyomo
Valladolid goalkeeping coach Pereira leaves for Al Ain