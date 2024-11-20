Aston Villa to raid Osasuna for Boyomo

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa to raid Osasuna for BoyomoLaLiga
Aston Villa are set to push to sign another player from the Spanish La Liga in the coming months.

The Midlands club have already made a lot of purchases from Spain, given the connections of boss Unai Emery.

Now they are pushing to secure Enzo Boyomo, who plays for minnows Osasuna.

The 23-year-old Cameroonian international signed from Real Valladolid in the summer and has impressed since.

Boyomo has a €25 million release clause, which is very much within Villa’s budget.

If they sell one of their centre halves, a move for Boyomo would be the next logical step.

 

