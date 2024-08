Valencia upgrade Yarek contract amid Inter Milan pressure

Valencia have secure Yarek Gasiorowski to a new contract.

Los Che have upgraded the defender's youth deal to a senior contract.

The decision was made after Inter Milan came forward willing to pay the €20m buyout clause in Yarek's previous deal.

The senior contract has now seen his buyout clause raised to €45m.

Yarek has also been handed the No24 shirt for the new season.