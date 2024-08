DONE DEAL: Sevilla sign Inter Milan midfielder Agoume

Sevilla have completed the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Lucien Agoume.

Agoume spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Sevilla.

And now Sevilla have signed permanently the midfielder.

The 22 year-old has penned a contract to 2028 with the LaLiga club.

Sevilla will pay a €4m fee plus grant Inter a 40 per cent sell-on clause.