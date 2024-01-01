Agoume: Returning Sevilla the best decision for me

Lucien Agoume is delighted signing for Sevilla.

The midfielder has joined Sevilla in a permanent transfer from Inter Milan after last season's loan spell.

"Coming back was the best decision because I was here for six spectacular months, I met very good people," beamed Agoume.

"I want to thank the president and Víctor (Orta, sporting director) for their trust. Coming back was a dream and I am very happy to be here again.

"It has been an easy month for me because I knew that the only thing I wanted was to return to Sevilla. Inter knew it and I just had to wait because I only had Sevilla in my head."

He added: "I have spoken with many teammates and they have told me that they are very excited to work with the new coach, who has brought new things, a new style of play, with more possession, more play up front, more goals and I want to see what we are going to do this season.

"I am really looking forward to starting with the group and getting to know the coach, seeing what he wants from me."