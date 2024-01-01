Valencia striker Mir ready to talk after arrest

Valencia striker Rafa Mir says he's prepared to speak publicly on his charges.

Mir was arrested after allegations of sexual assault, but has now been released on conditions.

The forward was arrested on Sunday, having featured in the previous evening's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Mir says he is prepared to speak on the charges when the time is right.

He told Sexta: “I’m fine. I’ll talk when it’s my turn to speak. You know that I have no problem talking.”

Mir is expected to return to training at Valencia.