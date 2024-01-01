Valencia release statement after Mir arrest

Tribal Football
Valencia have released a statement after Rafa Mir's arrest.

The centre-forward has been arrested for an alleged crime of sexual assault.

Valencia released a brief statement this afternoon:

"In relation to the press reports that have appeared regarding the arrest of Valencia CF player Rafa Mir, the Club is aware of this arrest and, in the absence of details regarding it, for the moment it can only state that it will cooperate in everything that justice may require."

Efe says Mir was set to appear at court today.

