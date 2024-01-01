Barrenechea confident adapting quickly at Valencia

Enzo Barrenechea is confident of adapting quickly at Valencia.

The Aston Villa midfielder has moved to Los Che on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at Monday's presentation: "Without a doubt, I am coming to a great club, with a lot of history. It is true that we are not in a good moment now, but we will get through this.

"The decision to come here also comes from the number of Argentinians who made history here, who are very well known, and I'm here to do my thing, to try to contribute with what I can to Valencia CF, and give it my best. Maybe I can continue my career here.

"I come from Argentine football, I went to Italian football, I was in England for a short time, but I got into the rhythm and the style of play quickly. LALIGA is something new for me, but I will adapt in the best way. I will work on what the coach asks and be available for the next game."

On Valencia's season start, he continued: "I have not seen any division between the fans and the players. We are all on the same side. I have found a very united, strong group, we hope to continue like this with the support of our people and give our best.

"I didn't know the stadium or the fans. I was very surprised. I talked about it with my family. It's impressive how the fans cheer, my teammates already told me about it beforehand. I was very surprised when I was there.”