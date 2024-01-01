Valencia striker Mir: I want to clarify my innocence

Valencia forward Rafa Mir has released a statement after being released from custody after being charged for alleged minor sexual assault.

Mir was released on bail after two days in detention.

He said in a statement: "After a period of reflection, I want to clarify my innocence, reiterating the content of the statement released by my lawyer Jaime Campaner. As soon as he was able to start working without interference, the case took an important turn, which shows how unfounded the complaint is.

"I have full confidence in the Administration of Justice of this country, with which I have collaborated from the first minute to clarify the facts.

"For all this, I want to express my most sincere and profound apologies to my Club, Valencia CF, to the technical staff, to my teammates and above all to the Valencian fans, for not having respected, even on a day off, the behavioral norms expected of a professional, even more so after a start to the season far from our expectations. From now on, as a professional footballer, all my energies will be focused on helping my Club and my teammates."