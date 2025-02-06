Valencia striker Mir "grateful for Fiorentina interest"

Rafa Mir says he's happy at Valencia.

The striker attracted an approach from Fiorentina during the winter market.

But Mir told El Chiringuito: "I'm really looking forward to it.

"I'm 100% physically and mentally. (Coach Carlos) Corberán is happy with me and I'm happy to be at home. I'm going to fight. I'm grateful for Fiorentina's interest.

"I'm at home, very happy at the club that saw me grow up. I'm going to give it my all."