Valencia chief Corona insists on positive January market

Valencia chief Miguel Corona insists they've had a positive winter market.

Valencia brought in Umar Sadiq, Max Aarons and Iván Jaime over January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Corona said: "We started the market with a change of coach. It was one of those actions that had to be done halfway through the season.

"We reinforced the right-back position as we had said and we have reinforced the attack with Sadiq and Jaime. We have seen the market as a possibility to improve it and with all humility we have added quality players to the squad, we have increased competitiveness and we have a new conductor.

“I think the three signings are contextualized. We always expect the best performance. We considered that these departures with the arrivals would allow us to make that improvement and we faced it.”