Real Madrid raid Valencia for prospect Stefan

Real Madrid have raided Valencia for young prospect for Marc Stefan.

The 14 year-old is leaving Valencia's academy for Real's La Fabrica at Valdebebas.

Cadena SER says Stefan is rated the jewel of Valencia's youth system, but is now being lost to Real Madrid.

The winger is rated among the best young players for his age in the country and has been playing for Valencia's Infantil A team.

Stefan was originally recruited by Valencia from Torrent.