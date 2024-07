Valencia secure Jesus Vazquez to new deal

Valencia have secured Jesus Vazquez to a new deal.

The wing-back has signed terms to 2026.

Vazquez is the son of Braulio Vazquez, the Osasuna sporting director, and has emerged as a crucial part of coach Ruben Baraja's plans in the absence of injured captain Jose Gaya.

Vazquez had a year to run on his previous deal, with Valencia acting quickly to extended his stay.

The youngster is a former Spain U18 international.