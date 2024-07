Offers arriving to agents of Barcelona veteran Roberto

Sergi Roberto is preparing to leave Barcelona.

The wing-back is off contract at the end of the month and Barca have not been in contact about a new deal.

As such, Roberto's minders are now fielding interest from across Europe.

Relevo says Girona, Valencia, Seville and Porto are all in contact with the wing-back's agents.

Roberto is currently on holiday and retains hope of Barca getting in touch over the next fortnight.