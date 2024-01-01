Baraja delighted with new Valencia deal

Tribal Football
Valencia coach Ruben Baraja is delighted with his new contract.

Baraja has penned a new deal to 2026 this week.

He said: “I am happy and, above all, proud to have the opportunity to continue at Valencia, to be able to continue fulfilling my dream of being Valencia coach and, above all, with that enthusiasm, desire and energy that I have always transmitted since I arrived here and with which I want to continue working over the next two seasons to make the team grow. 

“My love affair with Valencia CF seems to be consolidating, now as a coach, before as a player. Since I arrived here, my objective has always been to try to give my best, to be able to work to improve the situation of Valencia CF on a sporting level. To try to find continuity in the work done since I arrived here.

“The idiosyncrasy of this club, the philosophy is to always compete on any field against any rival. We have to be very demanding of ourselves to try to get it right as much as possible to improve the things that I think we can improve.”

