Baraja agrees new Valencia contract

Ruben Baraja has agreed a new deal with Valencia.

The Los Che coach has accepted fresh terms to 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

Baraja's current deal is due to expire in 2025, however he is due to pen a new 12 month extension this week.

Marca says Baraja could put pen to paper as early as today with a club announcement being organised.

Baraja has always wanted to renew , but not in any way, which is why he also set some conditions. The coach wanted to appear in the locker room after returning from vacation not only with the security that the results achieved have given him, but also with the authority of feeling part of a project with two years of margin to make decisions.

Indeed, he wants to have more prominence in squad planning, not only to point out transfer targets, but to be able to choose or rule out market options.