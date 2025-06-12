Tribal Football
Valencia secure Foulquier to new deal

Valencia wing-back Dimitri Foulquier has signed a new contract.

Foulquier has now penned a new deal with Los Che to 2027.

The agreement was reached on recommendation of coach Carlos Corberan, who leaned heavily on Foulquier during their successful battle against relegation last season.

In his five seasons at Mestalla, Foulquier has played 137 official games with Valencia CF. Last season he further consolidated his status, playing 34 games and totaling 2,456 minutes between Liga and Copa del Rey. 

Now 32, Foulquier joined Valencia in 2020 from Granada.

 

