Getafe president Torres: Two teams wanted Bordalas

Getafe president Angel Torres has announced Jose Bordalas will remain in charge next season.

There had been doubts about Bordalas' position towards the end of last term.

But Torres, while confirming Toni Munoz as sports director, said last night: "We met with Bordalas once I decided that Toni would be the sporting director.

"Apparently there were two teams similar to Getafe that he could have coached, or that had at least contacted him, and today I think they both already have a coach.

"From now on I hope that Jose can work with Toni straight away for next season. Jose pushes you and demands more from you every day. He lives his job. There are players who speak highly of him, of how he prepares for the games and how he works.

"That's why he's been here for eight years, because he deserves it."