DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Leganes winger Raba

Valencia have snapped up winger Dani Raba from Leganes.

Raba will move to Valencia as a free agent when his contract with Leganes expires at the end of June. Raba has agreed terms with Los Che over a deal to 2027.

Valencia announced today: "The Cantabrian winger (29/10/1995) delivered a standout performance this past season at CD Leganés, playing a decisive role in 14 goals: scoring 9 himself and providing 5 assists across LALIGA and the Copa del Rey.

"At 29 years old, Raba is at a mature point in his sporting career and will bring performance, experience, and quality to the team under our coach Carlos Corberán, with the ability to help the team and influence the game from different positions in the attack.

"Developed in the Villarreal CF academy, the team with which he debuted in La Liga and won the UEFA Europa League in 2021—scoring a penalty in the decisive shootout—the winger arrives at Mestalla after his time with SD Huesca, Granada CF, and CD Leganés."