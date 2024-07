Valencia remain keen on Real Madrid loanee Peter Federico

Valencia remain keen on Peter Federico.

The winger joined Valencia in January on-loan from Real Madrid with a permanent option.

But Los Che announced last week they would be sending Peter back to Real Madrid.

However, Valencia still want to sign the 21 year-old, says AS, and want to do business for less than the €2m in the original deal.

Peter now has less than a year to run on his Real deal.