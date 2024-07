Valencia pass on permanent option for Real Madrid winger Peter Federico

Valencia pass on permanent option for Real Madrid winger Peter Federico

Valencia have passed on the permanent option for Real Madrid winger Peter Federico.

Peter joined Los Che in January on-loan from Real with an option to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

The permanent option involved a €2m payment for 50 per cent of Peter's registration.

But Marca says Valencia have decided against triggering the clause.

Instead, Valencia are lining up a move for Alaves winger Luis Rioja, with talks now at an advanced stage.