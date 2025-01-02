Valencia pushing Sporting CP to name Fresneda price

Valencia are rethinking their pursuit of Sporting CP fullback Ivan Fresneda.

Los Che want to bring in a new right-back this month and Fresneda is their top target.

However, Marca says after initially encouraging transfer talks, Sporting have now pulled back.

The Spaniard has been featuring for Sporting in recent games, so making negotiations more difficult.

Fresneda joined Sporting in the summer of 2023 for €9m from Real Valladolid.