Valencia chief Corona insists no Baraja regrets

Valencia sports director Miguel Angel Corona insists there's no regrets over the backing of former coach Ruben Baraja.

Baraja was handed a new contract over the summer, though was sacked and replaced by Carlos Corberan this past week.

Corona said: "It was not a mistake, Baraja earned the renewal on the field of play. We wanted to build from stability and the long term. Things turned out differently, but there are no regrets."

"The club has been making efforts since the transfer market to maintain the squad. The results were very poor and insufficient. I think that we are convinced that we are committed to the bet and that an effort is being made.

"Carlos has said that he is coming to work with the squad that he has. In each market we are prepared to improve the squad. The confidence in Baraja was maximum, but the results speak for themselves.

"Just like with Rubén's signing, Carlos' name was proposed by the sports management and transferred to the board of directors who authorized it."