Ajax prioritise move for Real Valladolid winger Moro
Ajax are making a move for Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro.
Valladolid accept they face a battle to keep hold of Moro over the January market as interest arrives from across Europe.
De Telegraaf says Ajax are making Moro a priority target for the winter transfer window.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are also following him closely.
Valladolid would be prepared to sell for around €10m, which would be immediately put towards team strengthening for the second-half of the season.