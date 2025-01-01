Ajax prioritise move for Real Valladolid winger Moro

Ajax are making a move for Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro.

Valladolid accept they face a battle to keep hold of Moro over the January market as interest arrives from across Europe.

De Telegraaf says Ajax are making Moro a priority target for the winter transfer window.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are also following him closely.

Valladolid would be prepared to sell for around €10m, which would be immediately put towards team strengthening for the second-half of the season.