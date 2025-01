Rafa Mir insists he's committed to Valencia.

It's been suggested the striker could be offloaded by Valencia in January after difficult first-half of the season on and off the pitch.

Mir is currently on-loan at Valencia from Sevilla.

But he said: "I'm only interested in coming back to help my team as soon as possible. And it will be soon."

Mir has managed just seven appearances for Valencia this season.