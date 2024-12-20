Valencia president Layhoon delivers Lim message on Baraja

Valencia president Layhoon Chan insists coach Ruben Baraja is safe.

While Los Che are inside the dropzone, Los Che owner Peter Lim is reluctant to make a change.

Layhoon said at a shareholders' meeting: "There are no instructions from Peter Lim or comments to change the coach, although he is worried. He tells me to work and find ways to improve the results.

"Peter Lim has not spoken to me about these issues. Everything depends on the team's performance."

Layhoon also stated they will act in the January market.

"We have to find a substitute for Thierry (Correira), we have to look for solutions taking into account Financial Fair Play and looking for resources," she added.