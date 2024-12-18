Valencia coach Baraja asked about Sanchez Flores rumours ahead of Espanyol clash

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja says he remains committed to his job amid talk of the club interviewing replacements for him.

Ahead of facing Espanyol tonight, Baraja was asked about news that Valencia have been speaking with Quique Sanchez Flores about succeeding him.

Baraja said, “I have to try to understand the questions you ask me and I have to respect you. And you talk to me about hypotheses and situations that I don’t know about and that I can’t evaluate.

"I don’t talk about hypotheses and back-and-forth. I can talk to you about how I feel and how I’m going to face tomorrow’s game. I can talk about how I feel and about my situation.”

On the defeat to Real Valladolid last Friday, he said: “It was tough, but because of the result. It was a game that was decided by a situation. We are missing the target, the important thing is not me or how I feel. The most important thing is tomorrow's game.

"Tomorrow's game is what we have to occupy and worry about. I am here and in a while, I don't know how much, another coach and another president will be here. I don't know. What will make us change the situation and get closer to the objective? Focus all our energy on tomorrow's game to be able to win it and get the three points.

"The important thing is not me or other people but the three points for Espanyol."

