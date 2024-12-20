Villa consider recalling loan trio

Aston Villa youngster Samuel Iling-Junior could be in line for a return to the club.

The forward is on loan at Bologna, but he is not enjoying the very best of spells.

They are looking to cut short his loan, as they want to free up the spot for another player.

Per Birmingham Mail, Villa are having this issue with another one of their loan players as well.

New reports have emerged in Spain over the future of Enzo Barrenechea, who is at Valencia.

There is also a chance that West Brom send back Lewis Dobbin, who Villa loaned out in the summer as well.