Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Rashford missing from traveling Man Utd squad for Spurs
Chilwell preparing to leave Chelsea
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially

Villa consider recalling loan trio

Ansser Sadiq
Villa consider recall loan trio
Villa consider recall loan trioAction Plus
Aston Villa youngster Samuel Iling-Junior could be in line for a return to the club.

The forward is on loan at Bologna, but he is not enjoying the very best of spells.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They are looking to cut short his loan, as they want to free up the spot for another player.

Per Birmingham Mail, Villa are having this issue with another one of their loan players as well.

New reports have emerged in Spain over the future of Enzo Barrenechea, who is at Valencia.

There is also a chance that West Brom send back Lewis Dobbin, who Villa loaned out in the summer as well.

Mentions
Premier LeagueIling Junior SamuelAston VillaBolognaValenciaWest BromChampionshipLaLigaBarrenechea EnzoDobbin LewisFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle want Real Madrid wonderkid who is available for just £10M
Chelsea legend Terry in line for Oxford job alongside Rowlett
Championship foursome watching Villa whiz Barry at Stockport