Valencia owner Lim reluctant to sack Baraja

Valencia owner Peter Lim is reluctant to sack coach Ruben Baraja.

Defeat on Friday night against Real Valladolid has left Valencia bottom of the LaLiga table.

Calls are increasing amongst the support for Baraja to be replaced.

But El Chiringuito says Lim is reluctant to pull the trigger due to the finances involved.

Baraja would be due a huge pay-off, as he penned a new contract with Valencia only last summer.

