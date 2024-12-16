Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes

Valencia owner Lim reluctant to sack Baraja

Carlos Volcano
Valencia owner Lim reluctant to sack Baraja
Valencia owner Lim reluctant to sack BarajaLaLiga
Valencia owner Peter Lim is reluctant to sack coach Ruben Baraja.

Defeat on Friday night against Real Valladolid has left Valencia bottom of the LaLiga table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Calls are increasing amongst the support for Baraja to be replaced.

But El Chiringuito says Lim is reluctant to pull the trigger due to the finances involved.

Baraja would be due a huge pay-off, as he penned a new contract with Valencia only last summer.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaBaraja RubenValenciaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Valencia board discussing Baraja situation today
Valencia attacker Lopez: There's teammates in tears in the locker room
Valencia coach Baraja on Valladolid defeat: If I'm still here it's because the board believes in me