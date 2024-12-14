Valencia board discussing Baraja situation today

Tribal Football
Valencia's board are discussing the position of Ruben Baraja today.

The Los Che coach is now under huge pressure after defeat last night at relegation rivals Real Valladolid.

The 1-0 loss has left Valencia bottom of the LaLiga table.

Marca says at no point in the season, which has already started poorly with four defeats and a draw in the first five games, has Valencia shown any strong public support, although it did do so to a certain extent in private.

That message has now changed. Now, club sources say there is great concern about a “complicated” situation and that “all scenarios” are being analysed.

Baraja only signed a new deal last summer, which would mean a payoff of €5m should he be sack. 

 

