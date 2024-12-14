Valencia attacker Lopez: There's teammates in tears in the locker room

Diego Lopez says many Valencia players were in tears after their defeat at Real Valladolid on Friday night.

The 1-0 loss leaves Valencia bottom of the table and coach Ruben Baraja under threat.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lopez said afterwards: "It's a very tough defeat because it was a very important match. Another opportunity has slipped away from us. I'm really upset. Nobody likes to lose, and even less so in this situation.

“Even though the glass seems half empty, there is still a lot left. I have a lot of faith in my team. We have tried in every way. The idea was to get those forwards to cross the ball, but they get away.

“The locker room is broken and many teammates are crying. We care about this more than anyone else.

“It is difficult to send a message to the fans. We just have to apologize for another defeat. We are going to ask them to support us because this year we are going to need them more than ever.”

Skipper Pepelu also said: “These are difficult times. When everything goes wrong... The team tries, but right now it is not giving it its all. The locker room is the most important thing and we have no choice but to be together.”

On Baraja's position, the midfielder added: “That question is not for me. We have always been united and we can only continue.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play