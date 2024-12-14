Valencia coach Baraja on Valladolid defeat: If I'm still here it's because the board believes in me

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja says he won't walk away after defeat to Real Valladolid last night.

Anuar Mohamed Tuhani struck the winner for Valladolid, which also had Juanmi Latasa sent off, but the hosts still held on.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Baraja stated: “Everything starts with that action that makes Valladolid take the lead. It is an action that we can greatly improve. Valladolid already plays trying to defend well and play on the counterattack. You don’t expect these things to happen but they do.

"We tried to play with two forwards. Then we changed, finding André, with a 10. Then, we tried to get crosses, from the outside. But we lacked precision. We played more with our heart than with our head. The analysis is cruel. We are suffering a lot. We ask forgiveness for what our fans are suffering. We cannot give up, we cannot give up. As long as I am here, I will push forward.”

Asked if he deserves public support from the board, Baraja added: “What I do is try to assume my responsibility. There are questions that I cannot answer. When there is a union between the coach and the club it is because there is trust between the parties. If I am still here, it is because they trust me.

"Sometimes a coach is confirmed and the next day they dismiss him. I have to keep insisting, hammering... I am not going to give up. I believe that we can get up. The difference is in a detail that always falls to the rival. I believe and I will believe until the end.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play