Valencia midfielder Barrenechea: Mexico draw good experience

Valencia midfielder Enzo Barrenechea says their 2-2 draw with Mexico was a good learning experience.

The Argentine featured in the glamour friendly in Puebla on Saturday.

He told the club's website: "It was a good feeling both personally and as a group. We did what we worked on during the week. We are happy, especially as a group.

"We read the match well, we played the game that (coach Ruben) Baraja asked us to play and we had opportunities to take the match home.

“Our head is in LALIGA, next Monday against UD Las Palmas. The game against Mexico adds experience and serves to continue working, but our focus is on Monday.”