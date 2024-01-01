Mexico coach Aguirre: Valencia will face big test

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre says Valencia will be in for a major game today.

The match is being played in Puebla in part to celebrate the career of Andres Guardado.

Aguirre said: "I have faced Valencia for the last 15 years, I did it last year with Rubén Baraja as coach, they are a dynamic, young team, that presses well, with good players, although they have not had positive results at the start of LaLiga.

"I guarantee you that it will not be an easy match, every match has difficulties, nobody wins because of hierarchy."

He also said: "Valencia is a Spanish team with tremendous tradition. Baraja is a well-prepared young Spanish coach with good values ​​and Valencia's youth academy has always produced good players."

On the tribute to Guardado, Aguirre added: "I am proud to share with him his last day in the national team jersey. I had Guardado as a player, he is an example for new generations and I hope we can give him a happy night and he can say goodbye with honours."