Valencia coach Baraja: Facing Mexico is an honour

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja says the club is honoured to be facing Mexico today.

Los Che have traveled to Mexico this week for the friendly against El Tri.

Baraja said on Friday: "It is an honour that the Mexico national team have invited us to play this match. Coming here is a situation that we liked the sound of, which gives us the possibility of playing against Mexico here, at their home. For us, it is about continuing to try to compete, improving the things that we have to improve. It can also serve for us to look players who have been playing less and we must try to have a good match and compete tomorrow.

“We won’t find many differences to a normal game. The only one is that we come here off a long trip, and there is supposed to be a different altitude that could affect the match, but we are going to play against another 11 players. It is a football match. They have a formation that I think Aguirre will repeat and we will try to play a game that will help us continue to grow and seek the performance we want. We always play to win.

"We hope that the pitch is in good shape. They will work to make it perfect. It is not something that should be an excuse for us. We must adapt to how the field is. I don’t know if the stadiums in Mexico have higher turf or not, but we hope that tomorrow it will be in perfect condition so we can play.”

On the make-up of his squad, Baraja also said: “We have brought the players that we have available because those who have not come are either injured or away with their national teams. Obviously, we have brought players from the VCF Academy to complete the squad, but it is not as if we don’t do this regularly.

"Valencia CF are a team that, generally, and above all, since I have been in charge, try to promote the VCF Academy and our young players. Tomorrow is a good opportunity for them, at a good venue against a great team. I am sure they will try to show what they can do, and do things as we expect.”