Valencia draw with Mexico in Puebla

Valencia have drawn with Mexico in Puebla in an historic friendly.

The match marked the farewell to Andres Guardado, the former Real Betis star.

Valencia drew 2-2 with El Tri, as Diego Gomez fired the visitors from two goals down to draw 2-2. Mexico had taken a two goal lead through Alexis Vega and Ozziel Herrera.

Mexico at times were dominating possession 80-20% as Valencia coach Ruben Baraja fielded a youthful line-up.

However, Los Che found a way to fight back in the second-half as both Baraja and Mexico coach Javier Aguirre rang the changes.