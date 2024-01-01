Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Valencia hero Vicente wary of two England dangermen

Valencia hero Vicente wary of two England dangermen
Valencia hero Vicente wary of two England dangermen
Valencia hero Vicente wary of two England dangermenAction Plus
Valencia hero Vicente is convinced Spain will defeat England in Sunday's Euros final.

Vicente also played in England with Brighton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told The Argus: “I think Spain will win. They are very strong and playing really good football.

“I like the way they are playing. They are a happy team, they are attacking.

“I didn’t like England at all to start with. They played very little football.

“Foden can’t play on the left wing.

“I liked them more in the semi-finals.

“They gave more freedom to Foden – and Cole Palmer has got to play.” 

Mentions
LaLigaBrightonValenciaPremier LeagueEuro
Related Articles
De la Fuente lays out Spain plans for Euros final
Man City midfielder Rodri: I don't know Yamal's ceiling
Villa striker Watkins insists England teammate Bellingham deserves Ballon d'Or