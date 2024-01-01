Valencia hero Vicente wary of two England dangermen

Valencia hero Vicente is convinced Spain will defeat England in Sunday's Euros final.

Vicente also played in England with Brighton.

He told The Argus: “I think Spain will win. They are very strong and playing really good football.

“I like the way they are playing. They are a happy team, they are attacking.

“I didn’t like England at all to start with. They played very little football.

“Foden can’t play on the left wing.

“I liked them more in the semi-finals.

“They gave more freedom to Foden – and Cole Palmer has got to play.”