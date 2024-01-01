De la Fuente lays out Spain plans for Euros final

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insists England are favourites for Sunday's Euros final.

For most, La Roja have been the best performing team at the tournament.

But De la Fuente says: "'There are no favourites.

"It's an even match-up, just as our previous knockout games were. If we are not above the level we displayed in those games, we won't have a chance of winning - and the same if we make mistakes.

"It's fantastic to be here and we are excited to be in the final. It's one of the biggest sporting achievements there is. We are relaxed and looking forward to playing.

"Sunday will be a complicated game against a great team, between the best two teams, that's why we are in the final.

"These matches, which are so even, are often decided by the finer details. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will have the best chance of winning."

De la Fuente says they must play their natural game.

"If we are not Spain, we don't have a chance. We can improve, of course we can, but we have to be recognisable, true to our style and play to our strengths.

"That's how we will win, regardless of what (England) do. By imposing our strengths, we have a chance to win."