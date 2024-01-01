Villa striker Watkins insists England teammate Bellingham deserves Ballon d'Or

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins insists England teammate Jude Bellingham should win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham enters the Euros final as a Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

Watkins said: “Whatever happens, Jude should win the Ballon d’Or.

“The way he's played, he plays with such maturity, confidence, aura.

"I can't speak any more highly of him to be honest. To see him transition from where he was – obviously I played against him at Birmingham and even the way he played then you'd have thought he was a seasoned pro.

“I've played a number of games (with him) and I remember being in one of the camps, one of my earlier camps, I think he was 16 at the time and he still had confidence about him. It's no surprise really to see what he's gone on and done.”