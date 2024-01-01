Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Villa striker Watkins insists England teammate Bellingham deserves Ballon d'Or

Villa striker Watkins insists England teammate Bellingham deserves Ballon d'Or
Villa striker Watkins insists England teammate Bellingham deserves Ballon d'Or
Villa striker Watkins insists England teammate Bellingham deserves Ballon d'OrLaLiga
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins insists England teammate Jude Bellingham should win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham  enters the Euros final as a Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Watkins said: “Whatever happens, Jude should win the Ballon d’Or. 

“The way he's played, he plays with such maturity, confidence, aura. 

"I can't speak any more highly of him to be honest. To see him transition from where he was – obviously I played against him at Birmingham and even the way he played then you'd have thought he was a seasoned pro. 

“I've played a number of games (with him) and I remember being in one of the camps, one of my earlier camps, I think he was 16 at the time and he still had confidence about him. It's no surprise really to see what he's gone on and done.”

Mentions
LaLigaBellingham JudeWatkins OllieAston VillaReal MadridPremier LeagueEuro
Related Articles
Bellingham escapes England ban ahead of Switzerland showdown
Bellingham hits back at England critics: Talking rubbish; it's been a pile on
Real Madrid ace Bellingham lost rag with England teammates: F***ing pass!