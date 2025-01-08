Valencia express interest in Aston Villa fullback Nedeljkovic

Valencia have expressed interest in Aston Villa fullback Kosta Nedeljkovic.

Valencia are in the market for a new right-back and have been in talks with Sporting CP for Ivan Fresneda.

However, with Fresneda now forcing his way into Sporting's XI, there is a reluctance to part with the former Real Valladolid defender.

As such, Cadena SER says Valencia are now eyeing a loan move for Nedeljkovic.

Villa splashed out €7.5m to land Nedeljkovic this past summer from Red Star Belgrade.