Valencia ends Gomez loan as he joins Real Zaragoza

Valencia have ended the loan of Dani Gomez to allow him to join Real Zaragoza.

The striker had been on-loan at Valencia this season from Levante.

Gomez moves to Zaragoza in a permanent transfer, penning a contract to 2028.

With Valencia this season, the striker scored two goals in 14 LaLiga games.

The 26 year-old's deal with Zaragoza includes a sell-on clause for Levante, where he had a contract to 2026.