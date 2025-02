Barcelona to trump Real Madrid for Eldense striker Godoy

Barcelona are swooping for Eldense striker Alan Godoy.

The young forward had been in talks with Real Madrid, but AS says Barca have now won his commitment.

Real were planned to sign Godoy for Raul's Castilla squad, but he will now join Barca Atletic.

Godoy only joined Eldense last summer from Alaves.

His move to Barca Atletic will accelerate striker Unai Hernandez's sale to Al-Ittihad.