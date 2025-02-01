DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao striker Serrano joins Sporting Gijón

Athletic Bilbao striker Nico Serrano has joined Real Sporting de Gijón.

Serrano has joined Gijon on-loan to the end of the season.

The striker recently penned a contract with Athletic to 2028.

He has played 265 minutes this season in all competitions, scoring one goal in the Europa League win over PFC Ludogorets.

Serrano has had past loans in the Segunda Division with CD Mirandés and Racing Club de Ferrol.