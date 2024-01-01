Valencia decide to fine Mir after arrest; training return due

Valencia have closed the file of Rafa Mir after the striker has accepted a fine that the Valencian club imposed as a result of the events that occurred on September 1

Mir was arrested and released for an alleged sexual assault on two women of 21 and 25 years in a local disco.

He must pay a fine between 7% and 25% of his monthly salary since the club considered the events as "very serious".

Mir continues to train alone and it will be this week when he can join in with the rest of his colleagues. The striker will fulfill the second match of sanction imposed on him by coach Rubén Baraja against Girona.

He had five days to present evidence after the file opened by the club on Monday, September 9. Not having done so, Valencia closed the file and now they must decide the amount of the fine.